Short Interest in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Drops By 61.0%

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the January 29th total of 18,873 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AOHY opened at $11.12 on Friday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
About Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.