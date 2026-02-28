Short Interest in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Drops By 61.0%

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the January 29th total of 18,873 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOHY opened at $11.12 on Friday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Get Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

About Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 657.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.