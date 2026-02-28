Gentry Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,298 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 181,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,091,000 after buying an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 52,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,524,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $156.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.6162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

