Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Price

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s previous close.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $535.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $70,073.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,600.82. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 124,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,202.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,663,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,972,319.15. This represents a 3.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $370,958. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Engine Capital (a major shareholder) bought shares in two recent transactions — ~124,797 shares at ~$12.55 on Feb. 24 and an additional 13,061 shares at ~$12.96 on Feb. 25 — increasing its stake and signaling confidence from a large institutional holder. Engine Capital purchases OFIX shares

Engine Capital (a major shareholder) bought shares in two recent transactions — ~124,797 shares at ~$12.55 on Feb. 24 and an additional 13,061 shares at ~$12.96 on Feb. 25 — increasing its stake and signaling confidence from a large institutional holder. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept several constructive ratings: Canaccord cut its target from $24 to $20 (still a “buy”) and others reduced targets modestly; consensus remains mixed (roughly a mid‑teens/$18-ish average target). This lowers upside expectations but does not indicate a broad teardown of the bull case. Analyst notes and price-target changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept several constructive ratings: Canaccord cut its target from $24 to $20 (still a “buy”) and others reduced targets modestly; consensus remains mixed (roughly a mid‑teens/$18-ish average target). This lowers upside expectations but does not indicate a broad teardown of the bull case. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed on EPS: reported ($0.06) vs. $0.44 expected; revenue was roughly in line but margins and ROE were negative — the EPS shortfall triggered investor selling and increased near-term skepticism. Shares down after earnings miss

Q4 results missed on EPS: reported ($0.06) vs. $0.44 expected; revenue was roughly in line but margins and ROE were negative — the EPS shortfall triggered investor selling and increased near-term skepticism. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged margin delays and issued revised 2026 guidance that shifts the narrative toward execution risk; until margin recovery and guidance clarity appear, the stock faces headwinds. Narrative shifting: margin delays and guidance

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

