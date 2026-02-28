Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,167,000 after buying an additional 444,833 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after acquiring an additional 433,867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 618,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 263,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,500,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,525,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,687,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4%

ESGU opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $152.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

