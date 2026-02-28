Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Revolve Group Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.79. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $50,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $408,803.85. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,928 shares of company stock valued at $22,565,084. Insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

