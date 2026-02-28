Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 78,025 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,025 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Corteva by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

