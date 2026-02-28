Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. Super Micro Computer makes up 2.6% of Integrated Financial Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

SMCI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

