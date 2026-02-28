Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 57,213 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

