Power Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Power Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.7% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 146.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $1,533,846.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,032.64. This trade represents a 20.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,928. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $229.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

