Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.2% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.