Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38. 134,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 73,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.46.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

