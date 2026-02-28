Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86. 349,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,216,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$325.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.