Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Stock Price Up 159.2% – Should You Buy?

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) shot up 159.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.5210 and last traded at $0.5210. 11,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 22,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2010.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

