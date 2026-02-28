Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.0150 and last traded at $77.0150. 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.2915.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S is a Denmark‐based medical device company specializing in the development and manufacturing of products and services for people with intimate healthcare needs. Founded in 1957 by Aage Louis‐Hansen and Poul Mollgaard Jensen, the company set out to improve quality of life for patients requiring ostomy care, and has since expanded into multiple clinical areas. Coloplast is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark, and combines in‐house research and development with strategic partnerships to drive innovation in its core markets.

The company’s product portfolio is organized around four primary areas: ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology.

