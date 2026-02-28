Short Interest in Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL) Expands By 298.9%

Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 738 shares, an increase of 298.9% from the January 29th total of 185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Dividend Value ETF stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.42% of Madison Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Madison Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.56. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.70. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Madison Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued. DIVL was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

