Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.68. Approximately 9,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSVN

Bank7 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Equities analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Harris sold 4,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $205,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,587. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.