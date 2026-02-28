Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. 487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Investor AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Investor AB (publ) is a Stockholm‐based investment company with a diversified portfolio spanning industrial, automotive, financial and life science sectors. As one of Europe’s leading active owners, Investor AB combines strategic long‐term shareholdings in publicly traded companies with targeted private equity investments and venture capital initiatives. The group seeks to foster sustainable growth through board representation, strategic guidance and value‐added partnerships, prioritizing companies with strong market positions and potential for innovation.
The company’s public equity holdings include notable global names such as ABB, Atlas Copco, Ericsson, Saab and Volvo, alongside a significant stake in SEB.
