WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.10. 41,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 98,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International SA is a Swiss-based cybersecurity and digital identity company specializing in secure authentication and encryption solutions. The firm develops and deploys public key infrastructure (PKI) technologies, digital certificates and secure semiconductors to safeguard online transactions, data and communications. Its offerings encompass hardware security modules, digital vault services and cybersecurity software designed to protect devices, applications and networks against digital threats.

Founded in 1999 by Carlos Moreira, WISeKey has evolved into a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) security, embedding cryptographic capabilities directly into chips for smart cards, mobile devices and industrial sensors.

