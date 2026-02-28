Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Short Interest Update

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 433 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the January 29th total of 76 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,311 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,311 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Affiliates Deletions ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Free Report) by 2,137.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.43% of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NIXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $28.70.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Increases Dividend

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Research Affiliates Deletions ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Research Affiliates Deletions index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value equities comprised of recently deleted stocks from a market cap-weighted index. The investment premise is that depreciated stock prices will revert to their average levels NIXT was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by RAFI Indices.

