Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Up 10.5% – What’s Next?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 93,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 83,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Palamina Trading Up 10.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

