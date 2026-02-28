Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.09.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards.

