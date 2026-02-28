RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Short Interest Down 86.9% in February

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 180 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the January 29th total of 1,372 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.68% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RIGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. 11,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,580. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

