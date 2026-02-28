Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom, Rotork plc is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of industrial flow control equipment. The company develops actuator and control systems that automate the operation of valves, ensuring precise control and enhanced safety in critical applications across multiple industries.

Rotork’s product portfolio includes electric, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, modular gearboxes and valve positioners, as well as control panels and accessories.

