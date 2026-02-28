Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC) Short Interest Up 487.5% in February

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,866 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the January 29th total of 658 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.30. 12,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEXC. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 329.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

