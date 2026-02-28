First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI) Short Interest Up 331.5% in February

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 781 shares, a growth of 331.5% from the January 29th total of 181 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 109,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FTKI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,651. First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (FTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of US-listed small cap equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the Russell 2000 Index or on small-cap ETF. FTKI was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

