Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.5160 and last traded at $3.5240. Approximately 1,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020. Orca Energy Group Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.