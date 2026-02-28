Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.49 and last traded at $67.29. 1,676,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,293,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $625,805.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,767.83. This represents a 34.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

