iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.49 and last traded at $205.4020, with a volume of 1148440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.97.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $196.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 62,219 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

