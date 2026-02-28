Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,266 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 29th total of 31,136 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

