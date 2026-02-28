Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA) Short Interest Up 265.4% in February

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,672 shares, a growth of 265.4% from the January 29th total of 1,005 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $164,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.71. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

About Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

