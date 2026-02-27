Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANIK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 334,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.43. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 588,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 551,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 142,403 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 539,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — non‑GAAP EPS of $0.31 vs. a $0.02 consensus and revenue of ~$30.6M above estimates; this outperformance is a key driver of the rally. Article Title

Q4 results beat expectations — non‑GAAP EPS of $0.31 vs. a $0.02 consensus and revenue of ~$30.6M above estimates; this outperformance is a key driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Company met 2025 revenue and exceeded revised adjusted EBITDA; generated $11.2M operating cash flow and $4.4M free cash flow for the year — stronger cash metrics support valuation and reduce financing risk. Article Title

Company met 2025 revenue and exceeded revised adjusted EBITDA; generated $11.2M operating cash flow and $4.4M free cash flow for the year — stronger cash metrics support valuation and reduce financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Commercial channel expansion: Commercial channel revenue grew 22% in Q4 and 15% for the full year, signaling stronger market traction for core OA pain management products. Article Title

Commercial channel expansion: Commercial channel revenue grew 22% in Q4 and 15% for the full year, signaling stronger market traction for core OA pain management products. Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue outlook provided: company set a revenue range of roughly $114.0M–$122.5M (seeking alpha summary notes management signaling 1%–9% growth) and said it is streamlining operations while expanding commercial channels — guidance and growth plan underpin positive sentiment. Article Title

2026 revenue outlook provided: company set a revenue range of roughly $114.0M–$122.5M (seeking alpha summary notes management signaling 1%–9% growth) and said it is streamlining operations while expanding commercial channels — guidance and growth plan underpin positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for detail on margin, cost actions and product cadence — useful for investors but not new headline news. Article Title

Earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for detail on margin, cost actions and product cadence — useful for investors but not new headline news. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in the available feeds show zero/erroneous values (no meaningful change indicated), so there’s no clear short squeeze signal from those data points.

Short‑interest reports in the available feeds show zero/erroneous values (no meaningful change indicated), so there’s no clear short squeeze signal from those data points. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the FDA issued a response on the Hyalofast® PMA in January 2026 and Anika is preparing responses — this keeps near‑term approval timing and upside uncertain. Article Title

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of hyaluronic acid–based therapeutic products. The company focuses on orthobiologics and medical devices designed to support joint health, tissue repair and surgical applications. Anika’s proprietary hyaluronan technology serves as the foundation for products aimed at alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis and enhancing healing in musculoskeletal and ophthalmic surgeries.

The company’s core product portfolio includes injectable viscosupplements such as Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which are indicated for the relief of knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as Euflexxa®, approved for osteoarthritis of the knee in various international markets.

