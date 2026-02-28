Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bank of Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.8080, but opened at $20.71. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 237 shares.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BCMXY) is a major Chinese commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Founded in the early 20th century, the bank has grown into one of China’s large, systemically important banks and plays a significant role in supporting domestic economic activity, trade and finance. It combines traditional commercial banking functions with modern financial services across multiple customer segments.

The company’s core businesses include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and financial markets operations, and wealth and asset management.

