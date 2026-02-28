Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 7,805 Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,785.12. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $458,008.74.

IRTC opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $170.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — iRhythm reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $208.9M (+27% YoY), showing accelerating top-line growth that supports the growth story. MarketBeat: iRhythm earnings summary

Heavy executive selling — CEO Quentin Blackford sold 25,540 shares and multiple senior officers (CFO, CAO, several EVPs) sold sizeable blocks at ~ $135.42 on Feb. 25; coordinated senior sales often spur near-term selling pressure and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions have increased, raising potential for additional downside volatility if momentum stays negative or forced covering if sentiment flips.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

