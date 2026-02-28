Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

VTV stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

