Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $178.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.