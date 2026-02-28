Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJUL. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,270.4% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 415,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 403,208 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.2% during the third quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,026.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1%

IJUL stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

