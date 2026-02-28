The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $300.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on First Solar from $292.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. India Tariff Article

U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Kalkine Media

Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Wells Fargo/PT Cut

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Goldman/JPM PT Changes

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. S&P 500 Weekly

Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present.

Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present. Negative Sentiment: Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Weak Guidance

Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Negative Sentiment: First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Earnings Risks

First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Wolfe Research Downgrade

Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law firm opened an investor investigation, introducing potential legal/financial risk and adding to short-term uncertainty. Investor Investigation

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.