Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

IOVA opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 148.41%.The business had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 306,195 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 522,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 312,413 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 310,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 118,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 179,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY results beat expectations — Iovance reported Q4 product revenue of ~$87M (30% growth Q/Q) and full‑year revenue up ~61% to ~$264M; GAAP EPS was less negative than expected (Q4 EPS roughly -$0.18 vs. consensus -$0.22). Investors are treating the print as evidence that Amtagvi commercial sales and the company’s growth trajectory are real. IOVA Beats on Q4 Earnings & Sales

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

