Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $15.54 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $115.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

