3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Receives $175.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.3636.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,558.75. The trade was a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $177.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

