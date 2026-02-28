JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,314,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,948,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,248,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,617,000 after purchasing an additional 763,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,267,000 after buying an additional 377,028 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

