Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $25.29

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.2857.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Energizer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd.

Energizer stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.64. Energizer has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,000. The trade was a 150.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,250.79. This represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,240. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 121,051 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Energizer by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 903,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 370,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

