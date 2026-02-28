REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.99% of REGENXBIO worth $38,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 594,161 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 923,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 249,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 47.4% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.04 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $457.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

View Our Latest Report on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.