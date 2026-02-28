Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Short Interest Update

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,169 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the January 29th total of 8,521 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.
Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of LRGG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,043. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Company Profile
The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.
