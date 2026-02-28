Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Short Interest Update

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,169 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the January 29th total of 8,521 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LRGG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,043. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

