FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of FirstCash worth $38,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 130.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on FirstCash in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,358.72. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total value of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,954.66. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,945 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of FCFS opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $193.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

