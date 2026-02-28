Rhumbline Advisers Sells 809,942 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

LCID stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

