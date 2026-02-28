National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. WPP (NYSE:WPP) Critical Survey

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WPP and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get WPP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 1 5 1 0 2.00 National CineMedia 1 3 3 0 2.29

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than WPP.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.87 billion 0.22 $692.62 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $243.20 million 1.37 -$22.30 million ($0.15) -23.73

This table compares WPP and National CineMedia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia.

Volatility & Risk

WPP has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National CineMedia pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia -4.32% -2.32% -1.76%

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.