Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$90.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.1%
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$765.13 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.