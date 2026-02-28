Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$90.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.67.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AGI opened at C$73.93 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$31.83 and a twelve month high of C$74.13. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.09.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$765.13 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.