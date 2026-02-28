Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$109.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.42.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at C$103.48 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$62.57 and a 12-month high of C$106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Nova Scotia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Nova Scotia this week:

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.