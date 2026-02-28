Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.06 and traded as high as GBX 404. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 377, with a volume of 29,074 shares.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.53 million, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 12.80 EPS for the quarter. Strategic Equity Capital had a net margin of 88.65% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. The team looks to find companies with the potential to double shareholder value every five years.

SEC listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 July 2005, having raised funds from a range of investors including institutions, pension funds and private banks.

